Dominic Cooper & Ruth Negga Hit the Red Carpet at London Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2017

Sun, 03 December 2017 at 6:23 pm

Dominic Cooper and Ruth Negga arrive in style for the 2017 London Evening Standard Theatre Awards held at the Theatre Royal on Sunday (December 3) in London, England.

The 39-year-old English actor and the 35 year-old Ethiopian-Irish actress both looked sharp and stylish on the red carpet at the event.

The two joined a star-studded red carpet that included Cate Blanchett, Keira Knightley, Anna Wintour and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The Ferryman was the big winner of the evening, being crowned as the best play during the ceremony.

Check out the photos from the arrivals below…
Photos: Getty Images
