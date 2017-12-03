Dominic Cooper & Ruth Negga Hit the Red Carpet at London Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2017
Dominic Cooper and Ruth Negga arrive in style for the 2017 London Evening Standard Theatre Awards held at the Theatre Royal on Sunday (December 3) in London, England.
The 39-year-old English actor and the 35 year-old Ethiopian-Irish actress both looked sharp and stylish on the red carpet at the event.
The two joined a star-studded red carpet that included Cate Blanchett, Keira Knightley, Anna Wintour and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
The Ferryman was the big winner of the evening, being crowned as the best play during the ceremony.
