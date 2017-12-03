Eva Longoria Goes Makeup-Free For Her Flight Out of Town
Eva Longoria flashes a huge smile as she makes her way into LAX Airport on Friday afternoon (December 1) in Los Angeles.
The 42-year-old actress and director went makeup-free while rocking a black sweats for her flight out of town.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Eva Longoria
Eva recently took to Instagram to announce that she and Ricky Martin have teamed up to host a charity gala to raise money for the Puerto Rico Hurricane relief efforts.
Watch their announcement video below.
We all have the profound ability to unite in times of crisis. Our fellow citizens in Puerto Rico are facing a humanitarian crisis, the need for continuous support is vital 🙏🏼 Join me, @ricky_martin & our honoree @miguelbose in Miami on December 7 for @globalgiftusa's star-studded fundraiser, The Global Gift Gala in support of Hurricane Maria disaster relief. #Allin4PR #Bettertomorrows #GGGMIA17
10+ pictures inside of Eva Longoria arriving at the airport…