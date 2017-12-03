Top Stories
Eva Longoria Goes Makeup-Free For Her Flight Out of Town

Eva Longoria Goes Makeup-Free For Her Flight Out of Town

Eva Longoria flashes a huge smile as she makes her way into LAX Airport on Friday afternoon (December 1) in Los Angeles.

The 42-year-old actress and director went makeup-free while rocking a black sweats for her flight out of town.

Eva recently took to Instagram to announce that she and Ricky Martin have teamed up to host a charity gala to raise money for the Puerto Rico Hurricane relief efforts.

Watch their announcement video below.

10+ pictures inside of Eva Longoria arriving at the airport…
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Eva Longoria

