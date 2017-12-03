Hollywood Stars Discuss Diversity, Opportunities for Women & More with 'The Edit'

Evan Rachel Wood, Yvonne Orji, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Nicole Richie and Sarah Silverman are on the cover of Net-a-Porter’s The Edit magazine.

Here’s what the women had to share with the mag:

Yvonne, on diversity: “A lot of times it’s like, ‘OK, we have to cast a person of color.’ Then you read the role and it’s not written for a person of color, they just took a character [at random]. So then [you have to ask], do you have a person of color in the writer’s room? Someone who can say, ‘Hey, in real life, this person would actually say this.’ And the hair and makeup [artists], have they done hair and makeup for a person of color? The important conversation to have around diversity is [that it’s] not just the face that you see.”

Evan, on bisexuality: “It’s very rare that you see any out bisexuals [on-screen] unless they’re a villain or they’re crazy, as if it’s a trait of someone who is deviant or dirty.”

Nicole, on opportunities for women: “I grew up in [a time where] women were one thing: the housewife, the dumb girl, the book-nerd. Portia loves pink, but she’s also a news anchor. She has prolific moments where you think, this is an educated, 31-year-old woman. The message is that you don’t need to be put into a category.”

For more from the women, visit Net-a-Porter.com.