Sun, 03 December 2017 at 11:18 pm

Honorees Kristin Chenoweth & Tom Ford Hit the Red Carpet at TrevorLIVE LA 2017!

Honorees Kristin Chenoweth & Tom Ford Hit the Red Carpet at TrevorLIVE LA 2017!

Kristin Chenoweth and Tom Ford look great while getting honored!

The 49-year-old stage star and the 56-year-old designer both hit the red carpet at The Trevor Porject’s 2017 TrevorLIVE LA Gala on Sunday night (December 3) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kristen Chenoweth

Tom received the Hero Award, while Kristin was honored with the Icon Award.

The evening of music and comedy is The Trevor Project’s annual star-studded signature fundraiser.

The organization is the nation’s only nonprofit crisis intervention and suicide prevention organization focused on ending suicide among LGBTQ youth.

“I can’t believe I’m sharing company with the great artist Tom Ford. We both have similar beliefs and come from a place that loves everybody. I’ve tried to show it to the world through my music, and Mr. Ford certainly does it through his designs and filmmaking. I can’t wait to share such a special evening,” Kristin said when she first learned of the honor.

FYI: Kristin is wearing a Christian Siriano dress.
kristin chenoweth tom ford trevor 00
kristin chenoweth tom ford trevor 01
kristin chenoweth tom ford trevor 03
kristin chenoweth tom ford trevor 05
kristin chenoweth tom ford trevor 07
