Top Stories
Matt Lauer Hasn't Been Banned From This NYC Establishment

Matt Lauer Hasn't Been Banned From This NYC Establishment

Sun, 03 December 2017 at 10:14 pm

Jennifer Garner Heads to a Sunday Church Service

Jennifer Garner Heads to a Sunday Church Service

Jennifer Garner is having a nice Sunday with her family!

The 45-year-old actress and her three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, attended Sunday Mass and lunch on Sunday (December 3) in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Garner

Jennifer wore a grey dress to the service. Later on in the day, she took Seraphina and Samuel to lunch at the Brentwood Country Mart. What a nice family day!

Jennifer co-stars in Love, Simon, which just released a teaser trailer. Watch it now if you haven’t already!
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer garner church 01
jennifer garner church 02
jennifer garner church 03
jennifer garner church 04
jennifer garner church 05

Photos: WENN.com
Posted to: Jennifer Garner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tyga's clothing store in LA was broken in to - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui performs with Halsey at Jingle Ball! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jason Momoa brought his kids to a Guns N' Roses concert - TooFab
  • Harry Styles reveals who his style icon is - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Madison Beer is opening up about her new EP - Just Jared Jr