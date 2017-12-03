Jennifer Garner Heads to a Sunday Church Service

Jennifer Garner is having a nice Sunday with her family!

The 45-year-old actress and her three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, attended Sunday Mass and lunch on Sunday (December 3) in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Jennifer wore a grey dress to the service. Later on in the day, she took Seraphina and Samuel to lunch at the Brentwood Country Mart. What a nice family day!

Jennifer co-stars in Love, Simon, which just released a teaser trailer. Watch it now if you haven’t already!