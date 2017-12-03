Top Stories
Sun, 03 December 2017 at 7:17 pm

Jennifer Morrison, Jaime King, & Camilla Belle Get Festive at Brooks Brothers Holiday Party

Jennifer Morrison, Jaime King, & Camilla Belle Get Festive at Brooks Brothers Holiday Party

Jennifer Morrison, Jaime King, and Camilla Belle strike poses at the Brooks Brothers Holiday Party on Saturday (December 2) in Beverly Hills.

The ladies were joined at the event by Darren Criss, Finn Wittrock, Val Chmerkovskiy, Joey King, Ashley Tisdale and husband Christopher French, Cara Santana, Jesse Metcalfe, Dan Bucatinsky, Bellamy Young, Darby Stanchfield, Skai Jackson, Lilimar, Mason Cook, Megan Nicole, Trinitee Stokes, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Georgie Flores, Carter Jenkins, Perrey Reeves, and Spencer List.

The Brooks Brothers Holiday Party benefited St Jude Children’s Research Hospital with 10% of the net proceeds from the event going to the program.

Guests were treated to an array of holiday-themed activities including photos with Santa, balloon art, caricatures, holiday cookie and ornament decorating, and a craft station where they could create greeting cards to send to St. Jude patients.

Photos: Getty Images for Brooks Brothers
Posted to: Ashley Tisdale, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Bellamy Young, Camilla Belle, Cara Santana, Carter Jenkins, Christopher French, Dan Bucatinsky, Darby Stanchfield, Darren Criss, Finn Wittrock, Georgie Flores, Jaime King, Jennifer Morrison, Jesse Metcalfe, Joey King, Lilimar, megan nicole, Perrey Reeves, Skai Jackson, Spencer List, Trinitee Stokes, Val Chmerkovskiy

