Julia Stiles Fires Back at Mom Shamers Over This Photo

Julia Stiles posted a photo earlier in the week with her baby son – born October 20 – in a carrier – and she’s being mommy shamed for it.

“It was brought to my attention that in the previous photo I am not holding my baby correctly,” Julia wrote in response on Instagram. “Wow, I didn’t expect that. What was supposed to be a shout out of products I like, suddenly becomes an invitation to comment on my baby, and my ability as a mother. That’s the internet for you, the carnivorous plant from ‘Little Shop of Horrors’. I was trying to keep much of my son’s image private, including, I guess, his little feet. And it was just a photo taken at home, not how I normally carry him around. Thanks for the concern, anyway.”

“Yes, Mothers, always read the safety instructions. But also, Instagrammers: instead of writing snarky comments about a 5 week old, try dancing around your living room to a Clash record. It’s way more fun,” Julia continued.

See the photo causing all the controversy below…