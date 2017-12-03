Top Stories
'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Reveals Thrilling Teaser - Watch Now!

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom just teased a quick look at the upcoming full-length trailer due out on Thursday (December 7) – and it already looks like a heart-racing adventure!

The fifteen second teaser released on Sunday (December 3) might be short, but it’s pretty exciting already.

The sequel to 2015′s Jurassic World co-stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and B.D. Wong.

It’s the fifth installment in the Jurassic Park film series, and was filmed from February to July earlier this year.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits theaters on June 22, 2018.

Watch the teaser for the upcoming movie below!
Photos: Universal Pictures
