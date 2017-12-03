Kate Mara & Jamie Bell Couple Up in Beverly Hills

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell hold hands as they do some shopping on Friday afternoon (December 1) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 31-year-old actor stayed cool in a velvet bomber jacket over a gray hoodie while his 34-year-old wife rocked a sweater dress and stockings for their afternoon outing.

Later that night, Kate joined stylists Johnny Wujek and Brad Goreski to help celebrate designer Christian Siriano‘s new book!

“Congrats to the wonderful @csiriano on his new book out today! 💗 👑 #dressestodreamabout,” Kate captioned the below photo.