L.A. Film Critics Association Awards - Complete Winners List!
The Los Angeles Film Critics Association made their picks for the best in cinema in 2017 – and Call Me By Your Name is the big winner!
The film, which co-stars Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet, was picked by the association on Sunday (December 3) as the year’s best film.
The movie’s director, Luca Guadagnino won a Best Director award, while Timothee won for Best Actor.
Other major winners include The Shape of Water, Get Out and The Florida Project.
The awards will be given out to winners at the group’s 43rd annual dinner on January 13, 2018 at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Calif.
See all the winners below!
Cick inside to see the winners…
Picture: Call Me by Your Name
Runner-up: The Florida Project
Director: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water and Luca Guadagnino, Call Me by Your Name (tie)
Actress: Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Runner-up: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Actor: Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Runner-up: James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Supporting actress: Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Runner-up: Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Supporting actor: Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Runner-up: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Animated film: The Breadwinner
Runner-up: Coco
Foreign-language film: BPM (Beats Per Minute) and Loveless (tie)
Documentary/nonfiction: Faces Places
Runner-up: Jane
Screenplay: Jordan Peele, Get Out
Runner-up: Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Editing: Lee Smith, Dunkirk
Runner-up: Tatiana S. Riegel, I, Tonya
Production design: Dennis Gassner, Blade Runner 2049
Runner-up: Paul D. Austerberry, The Shape of Water
Music/score: Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
Runner-up: Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water
Cinematography: Dan Laustsen, The Shape of Water
Runner-up: Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049
Douglas Edwards Independent/Experimental Film/Video Prize: Lee Anne Schmitt’s Purge This Land
Career Achievement Award: Max von Sydow
New Generation: Greta Gerwig