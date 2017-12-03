L.A. Film Critics Association Awards - Complete Winners List!

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association made their picks for the best in cinema in 2017 – and Call Me By Your Name is the big winner!

The film, which co-stars Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet, was picked by the association on Sunday (December 3) as the year’s best film.

The movie’s director, Luca Guadagnino won a Best Director award, while Timothee won for Best Actor.

Other major winners include The Shape of Water, Get Out and The Florida Project.

The awards will be given out to winners at the group’s 43rd annual dinner on January 13, 2018 at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Calif.

See all the winners below!

Cick inside to see the winners…

Picture: Call Me by Your Name

Runner-up: The Florida Project

Director: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water and Luca Guadagnino, Call Me by Your Name (tie)

Actress: Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Runner-up: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Actor: Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Runner-up: James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Supporting actress: Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Runner-up: Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Supporting actor: Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Runner-up: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Animated film: The Breadwinner

Runner-up: Coco

Foreign-language film: BPM (Beats Per Minute) and Loveless (tie)

Documentary/nonfiction: Faces Places

Runner-up: Jane

Screenplay: Jordan Peele, Get Out

Runner-up: Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Editing: Lee Smith, Dunkirk

Runner-up: Tatiana S. Riegel, I, Tonya

Production design: Dennis Gassner, Blade Runner 2049

Runner-up: Paul D. Austerberry, The Shape of Water

Music/score: Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

Runner-up: Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

Cinematography: Dan Laustsen, The Shape of Water

Runner-up: Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049

Douglas Edwards Independent/Experimental Film/Video Prize: Lee Anne Schmitt’s Purge This Land

Career Achievement Award: Max von Sydow

New Generation: Greta Gerwig