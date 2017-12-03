Lin-Manuel Miranda & Wife Vanessa Expecting Second Child!

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of the smash hit musical Hamilton, just confirmed that he and his wife Vanessa are expecting their second child together!

The couple walked the red carpet at the 2017 London Evening Standard Theatre Awards held at the Theatre Royal on Sunday (December 3) in London, England. While there, fans were talking about Vanessa and Lin.

Lin then took to Twitter and wrote, “#BitOfANight @VAMNit 👀” A fan then asked, “Is V…?” to which he responded, “Oh hell yeah.”

Lin and Vanessa have a three-year-old son named Sebastian Miranda.

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news!