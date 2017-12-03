Little Mix Return to 'X Factor UK' for Epic Performance of 'Power' & 'Reggaeton Lento' With CNCO - Watch!

Top Stories
Sun, 03 December 2017 at 5:22 pm

Little Mix are back on X Factor UK!

The massively successful girl group returned to the competition that launched them to superstardom on Sunday night (December 3) to perform their latest smashes: “Power” and “Reggaeton Lento” alongside CNCO.

The group has had a banner year: their latest studio album, Glory Days, spent five weeks at No. 1 in the UK – the most for a girl group since the Spice Girls. It’s also the biggest-selling album by a female group this millennium!

Watch Little Mix‘s major X Factor performance below!
