LL Cool J, Lionel Richie & Gloria Estefan Receive Kennedy Center Honors!

LL Cool J, Lionel Richie and Gloria Estefan were just honored in a major way!

The three stars, including American dancer and choreographer Carmen de Lavallade and American television writer and producer Norman Lear, were all recipients of the annual Kennedy Center Honors on Saturday (December 2) in Washington, D.C.

“The @KennedyCenter Honors Class of 2017. Truly Honored to be sharing this special moment with this group of extraordinary people. Congratulations to my fellow honorees!!! #KCHonors,” LL wrote on his Instagram.

Attendees at the Kennedy Center Artist’s Dinner hosted by United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson included Kenneth “Babyface” and Nicole Edmonds, Julie Chen and Les Moonves, Eva Longoria and Anthony Anderson.
