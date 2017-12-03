Top Stories
Matt Lauer Hasn't Been Banned From This NYC Establishment

Matt Lauer Hasn't Been Banned From This NYC Establishment

Sun, 03 December 2017 at 4:08 pm

Long Island Medium's Theresa Caputo & Husband Larry Split After 28 Years of Marriage

Long Island Medium's Theresa Caputo & Husband Larry Split After 28 Years of Marriage

Sad news for Long Island Medium‘s Theresa Caputo and her husband Larry – they’re separating after 28 years together.

“After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate,” the couple told TMZ. “We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

The publication is also saying that there is room to reconcile in the future and the couple haven’t ruled that out.

Theresa and Larry have been featured on the TLC show since 2011. They have two adult children together.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Larry Caputo, Split, Television, Theresa Caputo

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tyga's clothing store in LA was broken in to - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui performs with Halsey at Jingle Ball! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jason Momoa brought his kids to a Guns N' Roses concert - TooFab
  • Harry Styles reveals who his style icon is - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Madison Beer is opening up about her new EP - Just Jared Jr
  • j b

    Took a lot of years to realize that he was married to a scam artist. Just couldn’t live with himself and had to end it.