Long Island Medium's Theresa Caputo & Husband Larry Split After 28 Years of Marriage

Sad news for Long Island Medium‘s Theresa Caputo and her husband Larry – they’re separating after 28 years together.

“After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate,” the couple told TMZ. “We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

The publication is also saying that there is room to reconcile in the future and the couple haven’t ruled that out.

Theresa and Larry have been featured on the TLC show since 2011. They have two adult children together.