Matt Lauer Hasn't Been Banned From This NYC Establishment

Sun, 03 December 2017 at 10:54 pm

Nicole Scherzinger Flashes a Smile After 'X Factor UK' Finale in London!

Nicole Scherzinger looks glam and gorgeous while stepping out to dinner!

The Pussycat Dolls pop superstar and X Factor UK judge was spotted grabbing dinner at China Tang on Sunday night (December 3) in London, England.

Kelly Osbourne and Louis Walsh were also spotted dining at China Tang.

Nicole looked stunning in a sexy black top, leggings and a red coat.

X Factor UK wrapped up its latest season that same day, and the public voted Rak-Su, a four-piece boy band mentored by Simon Cowell, as their winners – the first time a boy band has won the competition.
Photos: BACKGRID
