Olivia Culpo & Kat Graham Show Off Some Leg at amfAR Event

Olivia Culpo strikes a fierce pose on the red carpet as she arrives at amfAR's generationCURE Holiday Party on Friday night (December 1) in New York City.

The 25-year-old former Miss USA was joined at the event by actress Kat Graham who showed off some skin in a cutout black dress with high slit.

Olivia and Kat were the co-chairs for the event that helped raise money and awareness for World AIDS Day.

FYI: Olivia is wearing a Ermanno Scervino dress and Messika jewelry. Kat is wearing a Valentin Yudashkin.

