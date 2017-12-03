Top Stories
Matt Lauer Hasn't Been Banned From This NYC Establishment

Matt Lauer Hasn't Been Banned From This NYC Establishment

Sun, 03 December 2017 at 9:00 am

Renee Zellweger Supports Friend Nanci Ryder at Champions for Care & a Cure Event

Renee Zellweger Supports Friend Nanci Ryder at Champions for Care & a Cure Event

Renee Zellweger provides her support at the ALS Golden West Chapter Hosts Champions For Care And A Cure held at The Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows on Saturday (December 2) in Santa Monica, Calif.

On the red carpet, Renee met up with her good friend, BWR co-founder and power publicist Nanci Ryder. Nanci revealed her ALS diagnosis back in 2014. Fred Fisher, the President and CEO of the ALS Golden West Chapter, was also in attendance.

The aim of the ALS Golden West chapter is to discover treatments and a cure for ALS, and to serve, advocate for, and empower people affected by ALS to live their lives to the fullest.

Just Jared on Facebook
renee zellweger als event 01
renee zellweger als event 02
renee zellweger als event 03
renee zellweger als event 04
renee zellweger als event 05
renee zellweger als event 06
renee zellweger als event 07
renee zellweger als event 08
renee zellweger als event 09
renee zellweger als event 10
renee zellweger als event 11
renee zellweger als event 12
renee zellweger als event 13
renee zellweger als event 14
renee zellweger als event 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Renee Zellweger

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tyga's clothing store in LA was broken in to - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui performs with Halsey at Jingle Ball! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jason Momoa brought his kids to a Guns N' Roses concert - TooFab
  • Harry Styles reveals who his style icon is - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Madison Beer is opening up about her new EP - Just Jared Jr