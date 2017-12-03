Renee Zellweger Supports Friend Nanci Ryder at Champions for Care & a Cure Event

Renee Zellweger provides her support at the ALS Golden West Chapter Hosts Champions For Care And A Cure held at The Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows on Saturday (December 2) in Santa Monica, Calif.

On the red carpet, Renee met up with her good friend, BWR co-founder and power publicist Nanci Ryder. Nanci revealed her ALS diagnosis back in 2014. Fred Fisher, the President and CEO of the ALS Golden West Chapter, was also in attendance.

The aim of the ALS Golden West chapter is to discover treatments and a cure for ALS, and to serve, advocate for, and empower people affected by ALS to live their lives to the fullest.