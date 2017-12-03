Top Stories
Matt Lauer Hasn't Been Banned From This NYC Establishment

Matt Lauer Hasn't Been Banned From This NYC Establishment

Sun, 03 December 2017 at 9:45 am

Ryan Reynolds' Best Tweets of 2017 Deserve an Award

Next Slide »

Ryan Reynolds' Best Tweets of 2017 Deserve an Award

Ryan Reynolds is one of the funniest tweeters out there, and we’ve compiled a list of his 10 best tweets of 2017.

The 41-year-old actor is very well known for his humorous tweets about being a dad and the perks that come with that full time job.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ryan Reynolds

In addition, Ryan‘s had some really great viral tweets this year as well, including one particular one about his wife Blake Lively that had everyone talking!

Click through the slideshow to see Ryan Reynolds’ 10 best tweets of 2017…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ryan Reynolds

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tyga's clothing store in LA was broken in to - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui performs with Halsey at Jingle Ball! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jason Momoa brought his kids to a Guns N' Roses concert - TooFab
  • Harry Styles reveals who his style icon is - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Madison Beer is opening up about her new EP - Just Jared Jr