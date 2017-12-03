Saoirse Ronan Sings About Pronouncing Her Name on 'SNL' - Watch!
Saoirse Ronan had so much fun on tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live!
During her opening monologue, the 23-year-old Lady Bird actress used the opportunity to teach people how to properly pronounce her extremely Irish name.
“I am very Irish, and I have an extremely Irish name,” Saoirse said. “Some would say too Irish. It’s Saoirse. It means freedom. But I’ve got a little problem: It’s spelled wrong. It’s a full typo.”
After several SNL cast members called her “Cersei,” “Sushi,” and “Sore Cheese,” Saoirse taught them how to pronounce her name through song!
Watch Saoirse‘s monologue below!
Saoirse Ronan Opening Monologue – SNL