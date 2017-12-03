Saoirse Ronan Sings About Pronouncing Her Name on 'SNL' - Watch!

Saoirse Ronan had so much fun on tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live!

During her opening monologue, the 23-year-old Lady Bird actress used the opportunity to teach people how to properly pronounce her extremely Irish name.

“I am very Irish, and I have an extremely Irish name,” Saoirse said. “Some would say too Irish. It’s Saoirse. It means freedom. But I’ve got a little problem: It’s spelled wrong. It’s a full typo.”

After several SNL cast members called her “Cersei,” “Sushi,” and “Sore Cheese,” Saoirse taught them how to pronounce her name through song!

Watch Saoirse‘s monologue below!