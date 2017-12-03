Selena Gomez Bundles Up For Winter Wonderland

Selena Gomez wears a camel colored coat as she heads out with friends on Sunday (December 3) in London.

The 25-year-old entertainer and her friends, including Jordyn Woods, hit up the Hyde Park Winter Wonderland where they enjoyed some delicious food and went on rides.

Selena Gomez

The week before, Selena teared up as she accepted the Billboard Woman of the Year award at the 2017 Women In Music event.

She also revealed that she’s still trying to find her persona as a blonde and that it’s here to stay for a while.