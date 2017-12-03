Top Stories
Matt Lauer Hasn't Been Banned From This NYC Establishment

Matt Lauer Hasn't Been Banned From This NYC Establishment

Sun, 03 December 2017 at 10:19 pm

Selena Gomez Bundles Up For Winter Wonderland

Selena Gomez Bundles Up For Winter Wonderland

Selena Gomez wears a camel colored coat as she heads out with friends on Sunday (December 3) in London.

The 25-year-old entertainer and her friends, including Jordyn Woods, hit up the Hyde Park Winter Wonderland where they enjoyed some delicious food and went on rides.

Selena Gomez

The week before, Selena teared up as she accepted the Billboard Woman of the Year award at the 2017 Women In Music event.

She also revealed that she’s still trying to find her persona as a blonde and that it’s here to stay for a while.
Just Jared on Facebook
selena gomez bundles up at hyde park 01
selena gomez bundles up at hyde park 02
selena gomez bundles up at hyde park 03
selena gomez bundles up at hyde park 04
selena gomez bundles up at hyde park 05
selena gomez bundles up at hyde park 06
selena gomez bundles up at hyde park 07

Photos: BackGrid USA, INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Selena Gomez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tyga's clothing store in LA was broken in to - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui performs with Halsey at Jingle Ball! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jason Momoa brought his kids to a Guns N' Roses concert - TooFab
  • Harry Styles reveals who his style icon is - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Madison Beer is opening up about her new EP - Just Jared Jr