'SNL' Women Sing About Sexual Harassment in Parody Music Video - Watch Now!

SNL‘s Cecily Strong, Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant with host Saoirse Ronan took on the rampant sexual harassment allegations that are coming to light in Hollywood, Washington, DC, and beyond with a parody music video called “Welcome to Hell.”

“House of Cards is ruined, and that really sucks, well here’s a list of stuff that’s ruined for us,” Saoirse sang, before the women listed the things ruined for them light parking, vans, hotels and Ubers.

“Welcome to hell, this isn’t news, Yeah it ain’t fair, pull up a chair, welcome to hell,” they sang.

Watch the parody below…