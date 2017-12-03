Taylor Swift's Spends Third Week at Number 1 With 'Reputation'!

Taylor Swift is sweeping the charts with Reputation!

The 27-year-old musician is the first female since Adele with 25 to have her album spend three weeks in the top spot. Additionally, she is the first artist to have a third week at number one since her pal Kendrick Lamar with DAMN., according to Billboard.

Also rounding out the top five are Pentatonix with A Pentatonix Christmas, Sam Smith‘s The Thrill of It All, Garth Brooks‘ The Anthology: Part I, The First Five Years, and Ed Sheeran‘s ÷ (Divide).

