Taylor Swift's Spends Third Week at Number 1 With 'Reputation'!

Sun, 03 December 2017 at 4:08 pm

Taylor Swift is sweeping the charts with Reputation!

The 27-year-old musician is the first female since Adele with 25 to have her album spend three weeks in the top spot. Additionally, she is the first artist to have a third week at number one since her pal Kendrick Lamar with DAMN., according to Billboard.

Also rounding out the top five are Pentatonix with A Pentatonix Christmas, Sam Smith‘s The Thrill of It All, Garth BrooksThe Anthology: Part I, The First Five Years, and Ed Sheeran‘s ÷ (Divide).

If you missed it, Taylor has made her return to the stage on the Jingle Ball Tour. See pics of her performing with pal Ed!
Photos: Getty
