The Crown's Matt Smith Says He's Been 'Objectified' In Hollywood: 'This Happens to Men, Too'

Matt Smith is adding his voice to the many who are speaking out in the #MeToo movement about sexual assault and misconduct in Hollywood.

“The conversation shouldn’t stop at this industry just because these are ‘celebrities’ who we know about who are involved. It has to be broader,” the 35-year-old actor told The Telegraph. “People in other industries have to have a platform to be heard as well. What happens to the cleaner or the lady who works in a clothes shop? That’s not to say I haven’t been objectified before by men, because I have — just like women are objectified. It is not exclusive to them. This happens to men, too.”

Many Hollywood actors, actresses, behind-the-scenes workers, and more have been speaking out in allegations against people including Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Matt Lauer, and more.