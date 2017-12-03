Top Stories
Matt Lauer Hasn't Been Banned From This NYC Establishment

Sun, 03 December 2017 at 8:56 pm

Tiffany Haddish Talks About Teaching Barbra Streisand About Cardi B & Having Dinner With Taylor Swift!

Tiffany Haddish and Barbra Streisand are brand new besties – “sisters,” even!

The 38-year-old Girls Trip breakout star appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Monday (December 4).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tiffany Haddish

During the appearance, Tiffany told Ellen DeGeneres about meeting Barbra at Ron Meyers‘ house, teaching her about Cardi B and bonding over growing up in the hood. (Tiffany grew up in South Central Los Angeles – Barbra grew up in Brooklyn.)

Tiffany also talked about going to Taylor Swift’s house for a potluck dinner after their joint appearance on Saturday Night Live and explains how she made her specialty dish, Joyful Greens. Plus, they discussed the types of fruits and vegetables Tiffany grows in her backyard garden.

Watch below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Michael Rozman; Photos: Warner Bros.
