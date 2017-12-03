Top Stories
What's the Best K-Pop Act of 2017? Vote Now!

What's the Best K-Pop Act of 2017? Vote Now!

2017 is drawing to a close and we want to hear from Just Jared readers – what was your favorite K-Pop act in 2017?

BTS, of course, had a banner year with their historic international takeover at awards ceremonies and talk shows, while acts like Red Velvet, Twice and EXO continued to notch hits, break records and win awards all year long. And don’t forget the rookie acts making a serious splash, like Wanna One!

This poll will close on Sunday (December 10) at noon ET, when we’ll announce the winner. You can cast your vote as many times as you wish.

Vote below and let us know!

