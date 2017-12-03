Top Stories
Sun, 03 December 2017 at 1:39 am

Willow Smith Attends Ebony Power 100 Gala in Beverly Hills

Willow Smith Attends Ebony Power 100 Gala in Beverly Hills

Willow Smith flashes a smile as she arrives at Ebony Magazine’s Ebony Power 100 Gala on Friday night (December 1) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 17-year-old model rocked a leather jacket over a black jumpsuit and a rainbow headband for the event.

During the event, Willow hit the stage to perform her song “Romance.”

