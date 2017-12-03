Zendaya, Jeremy Irvine, & Laura Carmichael Hit Up London Evening Standard Awards

Zendaya joins Jeremy Irvine and Laura Carmichael at the 2017 London Evening Standard Theatre Awards on Sunday (December 3) in London, England.

Also at the awards show were sisters Suki and Immy Waterhouse, as well as Ellie Bamber.

During the show, Zendaya presented Amber Riley with the Best Musical Performance award for her work as Effie White in Dreamgirls.

In a recent interview with InStyle, Zendaya opened up about the legacy she wants to leave, what drew her to her Greatest Showman role, and more. Check it out if you missed it!

FYI: Zendaya is wearing an Elie Saab dress with Loriblu shoes.