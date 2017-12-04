Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Tatiana Maslany, Julianne Hough & More Step Out for TrevorLIVE LA 2017!

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is dapper in a suit while posing alongside his wife Sam Taylor-Johnson on the red carpet at The Trevor Project’s 2017 TrevorLIVE LA held on Sunday (December 3) at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

The 27-year-old actor and his 50-year-old director wife were joined at the event by Tatiana Maslany, Ben Lewis, Julianne Hough and her husband Brooks Laich, Derek Hough, Isla Fisher, Tyler Oakley, Jonathan Tucker, Kathy Najimy, Kenny Ortega, Neon Trees, Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons, Trace Lysette, Stephanie Beatriz, Wilson Cruz, Ne-Yo, Mindy Cohn, Madison Beer, and Shirley Manson of Garbage.

TrevorLIVE is a signature semi-annual fundraising event offering a celebratory evening of impact and awareness for the suicide prevention resources and crisis intervention services offered by The Trevor Project.

FYI: Julianne is wearing Aldo shoes and is carrying a clutch by LEE SAVAGE.