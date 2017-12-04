Top Stories
15 Gifts 'Outlander' Fans Will Love This Holiday Season!

15 Gifts 'Outlander' Fans Will Love This Holiday Season!

Julia Stiles Fires Back at Mom Shamers Over This Photo

Julia Stiles Fires Back at Mom Shamers Over This Photo

Matt Lauer Hasn't Been Banned From This NYC Establishment

Matt Lauer Hasn't Been Banned From This NYC Establishment

Mon, 04 December 2017 at 9:38 am

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Tatiana Maslany, Julianne Hough & More Step Out for TrevorLIVE LA 2017!

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Tatiana Maslany, Julianne Hough & More Step Out for TrevorLIVE LA 2017!

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is dapper in a suit while posing alongside his wife Sam Taylor-Johnson on the red carpet at The Trevor Project’s 2017 TrevorLIVE LA held on Sunday (December 3) at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

The 27-year-old actor and his 50-year-old director wife were joined at the event by Tatiana Maslany, Ben Lewis, Julianne Hough and her husband Brooks Laich, Derek Hough, Isla Fisher, Tyler Oakley, Jonathan Tucker, Kathy Najimy, Kenny Ortega, Neon Trees, Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons, Trace Lysette, Stephanie Beatriz, Wilson Cruz, Ne-Yo, Mindy Cohn, Madison Beer, and Shirley Manson of Garbage.

TrevorLIVE is a signature semi-annual fundraising event offering a celebratory evening of impact and awareness for the suicide prevention resources and crisis intervention services offered by The Trevor Project.

FYI: Julianne is wearing Aldo shoes and is carrying a clutch by LEE SAVAGE.
Just Jared on Facebook
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 01
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 02
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 03
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 04
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 05
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 06
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 07
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 08
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 09
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 10
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 11
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 12
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 13
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 14
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 15
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 16
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 17
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 18
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 19
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 20
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 21
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 22
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 23
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 24
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 25
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 26
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 27
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 28
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 29
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 30
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 31
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 32
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 33
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 34
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 35
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 36
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 37
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 38
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 39
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 40
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 41
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 42
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 43
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 44
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 45
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 46
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 47
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 48
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 49
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 50
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 51
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 52
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 53
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 54
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 55
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 56
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 57
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 58
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 59
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 60
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 61
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 62
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 63
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 64
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 65
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 66
aaron taylor johnson tatiana maslany julianne hough more step out for trevorlive la 67

Credit: Adriana M. Barraza, Alberto E. Rodriguez; Photos: WENN, Getty
Posted to: Aaron Johnson, Ben Lewis, Brooks Laich, Dan Reynolds, Derek Hough, garbage, Isla Fisher, Jonathan Tucker, Julianne Hough, Kathy Najimy, Kenny Ortega, Madison Beer, Mindy Cohn, Ne-Yo, Neon Trees, Sam Taylor Wood, Shirley Manson, Stephanie Beatriz, Tatiana Maslany, Trace Lysette, Tyler Oakley, Wilson Cruz

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tyga's clothing store in LA was broken in to - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui performs with Halsey at Jingle Ball! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jason Momoa brought his kids to a Guns N' Roses concert - TooFab
  • Harry Styles reveals who his style icon is - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Madison Beer is opening up about her new EP - Just Jared Jr