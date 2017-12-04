Adam Levine & Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Enjoy a Courtside Date Night at Lakers Game!

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo pose for a photo while attending the Lakers game on Sunday night (December 4) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The married couple, who are expecting their second child, sat in courtside seats to watch the Houston Rockets defeat the Lakers with a score of 118-95.

Adam is a big fan of the Lakers and had just taken to Twitter to post about his pride for the team last week.

“proud of my @lakers tonight. Stuck with it and showed GS that we can play. Learning more all the time. #golakers,” he wrote after the team lost to the Golden State Warriors in overtime.