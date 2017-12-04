Adwoa Aboah Wins Model of the Year at Fashion Awards 2017!

Adwoa Aboah is all smiles while holding her award backstage at the 2017 Fashion Awards on Monday night (December 4) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

The 25-year-old British star won the award for Model of the Year, capping off a big year for her that also saw her taking the cover of British Vogue‘s first issue of its relaunch with editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.

Adwoa is also an activist who recently has been fighting against the enslavement of black Africans in Libya.

FYI: Adwoa is wearing a pale pink Burberry full-length cape and a Halpern dress.