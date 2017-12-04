Top Stories
Armie Hammer, Nyle DiMarco & Cheyenne Jackson Hit the Red Carpet at TrevorLIVE LA 2017!

Armie Hammer, Nyle DiMarco and Cheyenne Jackson all look handsome on the red carpet!

The stars were all in attendance at The Trevor Project’s 2017 TrevorLIVE LA event at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (December 3) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

During the event, Armie posed for photos with Fergie and honoree of the evening Tom Ford, who was presented with the Hero Award during the ceremony.

Cheyenne held hands on the red carpet with his husband, Jason Landau, while Armie posed with his wife Elizabeth Chambers.
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Armie Hammer, Cheyenne Jackson, Elizabeth Chambers, Jason Landau, Nyle DiMarco

