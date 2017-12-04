Top Stories
Katie Holmes Supports Jamie Foxx at Prive Revaux Store Opening!

Katie Holmes Supports Jamie Foxx at Prive Revaux Store Opening!

Bryan Singer Speaks Out After Being Fired From Queen Biopic

Bryan Singer Speaks Out After Being Fired From Queen Biopic

Blake Lively Injured on 'The Rhythm Section' Set, Production Halted

Blake Lively Injured on 'The Rhythm Section' Set, Production Halted

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Mon, 04 December 2017 at 10:56 pm

Beyonce Channels Vintage Hollywood Glamour While Celebrating Jay Z's 48th Birthday

Beyonce Channels Vintage Hollywood Glamour While Celebrating Jay Z's 48th Birthday

Beyonce stepped out for her husband Jay Z‘s 48th birthday tonight looking amazing!

The 36-year-old “Formation” singer and the rapper were spotted heading into Angelika Film Center New York on Monday (November 4) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Beyonce

Beyonce stunned in a semi-sheer yellow checked dress embroidered with flowers and the word “Unity,” along with a purple fur coat, polka-dot sunglasses, and a purple snakeskin-print purse.

She wore her hair up in curls and completed her look with a pop of purple lipstick.

Jay, meanwhile, opted for a maroon suit, white sneakers, and gold chain necklaces.

The duo checked out a private showing of Justin Timberlake‘s new film Wonder Wheel.

Happy birthday, Jay!

20+ pictures inside of Beyonce and Jay Z at the movies…

Just Jared on Facebook
beyonce channels vintage hollywood glamour while celebrating jay zs 48th birthday2 01
beyonce channels vintage hollywood glamour while celebrating jay zs 48th birthday2 02
beyonce channels vintage hollywood glamour while celebrating jay zs 48th birthday2 03
beyonce channels vintage hollywood glamour while celebrating jay zs 48th birthday2 04
beyonce channels vintage hollywood glamour while celebrating jay zs 48th birthday2 05
beyonce channels vintage hollywood glamour while celebrating jay zs 48th birthday2 06
beyonce channels vintage hollywood glamour while celebrating jay zs 48th birthday2 07
beyonce channels vintage hollywood glamour while celebrating jay zs 48th birthday2 08
beyonce channels vintage hollywood glamour while celebrating jay zs 48th birthday2 09
beyonce channels vintage hollywood glamour while celebrating jay zs 48th birthday2 10
beyonce channels vintage hollywood glamour while celebrating jay zs 48th birthday2 11
beyonce channels vintage hollywood glamour while celebrating jay zs 48th birthday2 12
beyonce channels vintage hollywood glamour while celebrating jay zs 48th birthday2 13
beyonce channels vintage hollywood glamour while celebrating jay zs 48th birthday2 14
beyonce channels vintage hollywood glamour while celebrating jay zs 48th birthday2 15
beyonce channels vintage hollywood glamour while celebrating jay zs 48th birthday2 16
beyonce channels vintage hollywood glamour while celebrating jay zs 48th birthday2 17
beyonce channels vintage hollywood glamour while celebrating jay zs 48th birthday2 18
beyonce channels vintage hollywood glamour while celebrating jay zs 48th birthday2 19
beyonce channels vintage hollywood glamour while celebrating jay zs 48th birthday2 20

Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Beyonce Knowles, Jay Z

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tyga's clothing store in LA was broken in to - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui performs with Halsey at Jingle Ball! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jason Momoa brought his kids to a Guns N' Roses concert - TooFab
  • Harry Styles reveals who his style icon is - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Madison Beer is opening up about her new EP - Just Jared Jr