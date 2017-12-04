Beyonce Channels Vintage Hollywood Glamour While Celebrating Jay Z's 48th Birthday

Beyonce stepped out for her husband Jay Z‘s 48th birthday tonight looking amazing!

The 36-year-old “Formation” singer and the rapper were spotted heading into Angelika Film Center New York on Monday (November 4) in New York City.

Beyonce stunned in a semi-sheer yellow checked dress embroidered with flowers and the word “Unity,” along with a purple fur coat, polka-dot sunglasses, and a purple snakeskin-print purse.

She wore her hair up in curls and completed her look with a pop of purple lipstick.

Jay, meanwhile, opted for a maroon suit, white sneakers, and gold chain necklaces.

The duo checked out a private showing of Justin Timberlake‘s new film Wonder Wheel.

Happy birthday, Jay!

