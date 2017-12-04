Channing Tatum's Sweet Birthday Message for Jenna Dewan-Tatum Is Couple's Goals

This is sure to make you melt! Channing Tatum wrote his wife, Jenna Dewan-Tatum, the most adorable birthday message.

Jenna turned 37 years old on December 3, and Channing, 37, took to Twitter to praise his wife.

“This creature is 1 more year beautiful,” he wrote on Twitter. “The transformation she invoked this year has been something they only write about in books of fairytale & magic. Your strength & grace ever evolving. You make everything around you grow. So grateful for your lessons. Happy life day my love.”

Happy belated birthday, Jenna!