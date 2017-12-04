Chris Pratt & Chris Stapleton Duet '(I've Had) The Time of My Life' - Watch Now!

Chris Pratt and Chris Stapleton sang a duet on Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight and you don’t want to miss it!

While actor Chris was guest hosting the show, he teamed up with country star Chris to sing a randomly selected song – “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life!”

“Back in October I was actually able to sing a duet with Chris at one of his concerts in Nashville and it was really fun! So tonight, Chris and I thought we would maybe sing a little something for you guys,” Chris said.

By the end of their duet, the duo even hilariously reenacted the iconic Dirty Dancing scene that features the song!

Check out the entire video below…