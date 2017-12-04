Top Stories
Katie Holmes Supports Jamie Foxx at Prive Revaux Store Opening!

Katie Holmes Supports Jamie Foxx at Prive Revaux Store Opening!

Bryan Singer Speaks Out After Being Fired From Queen Biopic

Bryan Singer Speaks Out After Being Fired From Queen Biopic

Blake Lively Injured on 'The Rhythm Section' Set, Production Halted

Blake Lively Injured on 'The Rhythm Section' Set, Production Halted

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Mon, 04 December 2017 at 11:15 pm

Chris Pratt & Chris Stapleton Duet '(I've Had) The Time of My Life' - Watch Now!

Chris Pratt & Chris Stapleton Duet '(I've Had) The Time of My Life' - Watch Now!

Chris Pratt and Chris Stapleton sang a duet on Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight and you don’t want to miss it!

While actor Chris was guest hosting the show, he teamed up with country star Chris to sing a randomly selected song – “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life!”

“Back in October I was actually able to sing a duet with Chris at one of his concerts in Nashville and it was really fun! So tonight, Chris and I thought we would maybe sing a little something for you guys,” Chris said.

By the end of their duet, the duo even hilariously reenacted the iconic Dirty Dancing scene that features the song!

Check out the entire video below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Chris Pratt, Chris Stapleton

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tyga's clothing store in LA was broken in to - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui performs with Halsey at Jingle Ball! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jason Momoa brought his kids to a Guns N' Roses concert - TooFab
  • Harry Styles reveals who his style icon is - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Madison Beer is opening up about her new EP - Just Jared Jr