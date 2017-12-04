Top Stories
Blake Lively Injured on 'The Rhythm Section' Set, Production Halted

Taylor Swift Is Remade for 'British Vogue's January 2018 Cover

Who Is Time's Person of the Year 2017? Magazine Reveals Top 10 Candidates

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Mon, 04 December 2017 at 8:58 pm

Chris Pratt & Melissa McCarthy Set to Guest Host 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Chris Pratt and Melissa McCarthy will be getting behind the desk on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The two actors are set to take on hosting duties this week while Jimmy takes the week off as his son Billy recovers from heart surgery.

Jimmy’s son Billy had a scheduled and successful heart surgery this morning,” ABC said in a statement on Monday (December 4).

Other celebs slated to host while Jimmy is out include Tracee Ellis Ross and Neil Patrick Harris.

Jimmy‘s son was born with a heart defect and underwent open-heart surgery shortly after he was born in April. Jimmy has been open about the little boy’s health in hopes to help change the health care system.

Photos: WENN
