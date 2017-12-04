Chris Pratt & Melissa McCarthy Set to Guest Host 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Chris Pratt and Melissa McCarthy will be getting behind the desk on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The two actors are set to take on hosting duties this week while Jimmy takes the week off as his son Billy recovers from heart surgery.

“Jimmy’s son Billy had a scheduled and successful heart surgery this morning,” ABC said in a statement on Monday (December 4).

Other celebs slated to host while Jimmy is out include Tracee Ellis Ross and Neil Patrick Harris.

Jimmy‘s son was born with a heart defect and underwent open-heart surgery shortly after he was born in April. Jimmy has been open about the little boy’s health in hopes to help change the health care system.