Top Stories
Katie Holmes Supports Jamie Foxx at Prive Revaux Store Opening!

Katie Holmes Supports Jamie Foxx at Prive Revaux Store Opening!

Bryan Singer Speaks Out After Being Fired From Queen Biopic

Bryan Singer Speaks Out After Being Fired From Queen Biopic

Blake Lively Injured on 'The Rhythm Section' Set, Production Halted

Blake Lively Injured on 'The Rhythm Section' Set, Production Halted

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Mon, 04 December 2017 at 11:46 pm

Coco Rocha Expecting Second Child With Husband James Conran - See Her Baby Bump!

Coco Rocha Expecting Second Child With Husband James Conran - See Her Baby Bump!

Congratulations are in order for Coco Rocha and her husband James Conran!

The 29-year-old Canadian model and former The Face judge took to Instagram on Monday (December 4) to reveal that she is pregnant with their second baby.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Coco Rocha

“Your attention please!” Coco captioned the video below. “@ioniconran has a very important announcement to make!! 📣 #babyconran2.”

The adorable video features Coco and the couple’s 2-year-old daughter Ioni matching in black dresses as Ioni yells, “There’s a baby in Mommy’s tummy!”

After posting the announcement, Coco put her baby bump on display as she and James stepped out for “The Bloomberg 50″ Celebration at Gotham Hall in New York City.

A post shared by Coco Rocha (@cocorocha) on

Just Jared on Facebook
coco rocha expecting second child with husband james conran2 01
coco rocha expecting second child with husband james conran2 02
coco rocha expecting second child with husband james conran2 03
coco rocha expecting second child with husband james conran2 04
coco rocha expecting second child with husband james conran2 05
coco rocha expecting second child with husband james conran2 06

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Coco Rocha, James Conran, Pregnant

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tyga's clothing store in LA was broken in to - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui performs with Halsey at Jingle Ball! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jason Momoa brought his kids to a Guns N' Roses concert - TooFab
  • Harry Styles reveals who his style icon is - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Madison Beer is opening up about her new EP - Just Jared Jr