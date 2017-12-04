Coco Rocha Expecting Second Child With Husband James Conran - See Her Baby Bump!

Congratulations are in order for Coco Rocha and her husband James Conran!

The 29-year-old Canadian model and former The Face judge took to Instagram on Monday (December 4) to reveal that she is pregnant with their second baby.

“Your attention please!” Coco captioned the video below. “@ioniconran has a very important announcement to make!! 📣 #babyconran2.”

The adorable video features Coco and the couple’s 2-year-old daughter Ioni matching in black dresses as Ioni yells, “There’s a baby in Mommy’s tummy!”

After posting the announcement, Coco put her baby bump on display as she and James stepped out for “The Bloomberg 50″ Celebration at Gotham Hall in New York City.