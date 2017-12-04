Top Stories
Mon, 04 December 2017 at 6:53 pm

Ellen Pompeo & Jim Parsons Sit Courtside at Lakers Game!

Ellen Pompeo & Jim Parsons Sit Courtside at Lakers Game!

Ellen Pompeo and Jim Parsons sit in courtside seats while watching the Lakers game on Sunday night (December 3) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The television stars were joined by their husbands, Chris Ivery and Todd Spiewak, respectively. They watched as the Lakers lost to the Houston Rockets, 118-95.

Ellen recently shared an article about a journalist’s reasoning for why she will never watch a Woody Allen movie again. The actress added, “Also never really understood the thirst of women who work with him and consider it an achievement it’s so confusing.”
