Emily Ratajkowski Looks Hot in a Yellow Outfit at the Lakers Game

Emily Ratajkowski Looks Hot in a Yellow Outfit at the Lakers Game
gallery
emily ratajkowski lakers 01
emily ratajkowski lakers 02
emily ratajkowski lakers 03
emily ratajkowski lakers 04
emily ratajkowski lakers 05

Emily Ratajkowski is turning the basketball court into a runway!

The 26-year-old model and actress was spotted at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets game on Sunday (December 3) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emily Ratajkowski

Emily looked incredible in a yellow ensemble, complete with a matching yellow bag.

Emily was recently spotted partying it up with DJ Khaled at his birthday party on Saturday (December 2) in Beverly Hills.

She is set to star in the upcoming heist thriller film Lying & Stealing, and you can see a first look from the set right here.

Sponsored Links by ZergNet

Top Stories

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tyga's clothing store in LA was broken in to - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui performs with Halsey at Jingle Ball! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jason Momoa brought his kids to a Guns N' Roses concert - TooFab
  • Harry Styles reveals who his style icon is - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Madison Beer is opening up about her new EP - Just Jared Jr
Sponsored Links by ZergNet
Just Jared Jr
  1. Selena Gomez Goes On Rides At London Winter Wonderland
    Selena Gomez Goes On Rides At London Winter Wonderland
    Selena Gomez stays covered up while waiting for the ride to start at the Hyde Park Winter...
  2. Brooklyn Beckham & Girlfriend Chloe Moretz Wear Matching Pants For Morning Outing
    Brooklyn Beckham & Girlfriend Chloe Moretz Wear Matching...
    Brooklyn Beckham chats with Chloe Moretz while waiting for their food on Sunday (December 3) in...
  3. Alex Lange Announces He's Leaving Team 10
    Alex Lange Announces He's Leaving Team 10
    Alex Lange is parting ways with Team 10. The 16-year-old social media star just announced that he...
Read more on Just Jared Jr! »