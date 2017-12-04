Emily Ratajkowski Looks Hot in a Yellow Outfit at the Lakers Game

Emily Ratajkowski is turning the basketball court into a runway!

The 26-year-old model and actress was spotted at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets game on Sunday (December 3) in Los Angeles.

Emily looked incredible in a yellow ensemble, complete with a matching yellow bag.

Emily was recently spotted partying it up with DJ Khaled at his birthday party on Saturday (December 2) in Beverly Hills.

She is set to star in the upcoming heist thriller film Lying & Stealing, and you can see a first look from the set right here.