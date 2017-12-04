Top Stories
Matt Lauer Hasn't Been Banned From This NYC Establishment

Matt Lauer Hasn't Been Banned From This NYC Establishment

Mon, 04 December 2017 at 12:53 am

Fergie Strikes a Fierce Pose on the Red Carpet at TrevorLIVE LA 2017!

Fergie Strikes a Fierce Pose on the Red Carpet at TrevorLIVE LA 2017!

Fergie‘s looking glamorous and Fergielicious as ever on the red carpet!

The Double Dutchess superstar hit the red carpet at The Trevor Project’s 2017 TrevorLIVE LA event on Sunday night (December 3) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Fergie

Fergie was joined on the red carpet by one of the honorees of the evening, Tom Ford, who was presented with the Hero Award during the ceremony.

And she wasn’t the only musician to hit the red carpet: “So Sick” superstar Ne-Yo also arrived at the ceremony, as well as Garbage. The band performed during the ceremony.

FYI: Fergie is wearing a Tom Ford dress.
Just Jared on Facebook
fergie trevor project 2017 01
fergie trevor project 2017 02
fergie trevor project 2017 04
fergie trevor project 2017 05
fergie trevor project 2017 08
fergie trevor project 2017 11
fergie trevor project 2017 15
fergie trevor project 2017 19
fergie trevor project 2017 22

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Fergie, garbage, Ne-Yo, Shirley Manson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tyga's clothing store in LA was broken in to - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui performs with Halsey at Jingle Ball! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jason Momoa brought his kids to a Guns N' Roses concert - TooFab
  • Harry Styles reveals who his style icon is - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Madison Beer is opening up about her new EP - Just Jared Jr