Fergie Strikes a Fierce Pose on the Red Carpet at TrevorLIVE LA 2017!

Fergie‘s looking glamorous and Fergielicious as ever on the red carpet!

The Double Dutchess superstar hit the red carpet at The Trevor Project’s 2017 TrevorLIVE LA event on Sunday night (December 3) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Fergie was joined on the red carpet by one of the honorees of the evening, Tom Ford, who was presented with the Hero Award during the ceremony.

And she wasn’t the only musician to hit the red carpet: “So Sick” superstar Ne-Yo also arrived at the ceremony, as well as Garbage. The band performed during the ceremony.

FYI: Fergie is wearing a Tom Ford dress.