Gwen Stefani Brings the Holiday Spirit to Dubai!

Gwen Stefani brought some holiday cheer to Dubai!

The 48-year-old entertainer stopped by the grand opening of Renaissance Downtown Hotel on Monday (December 4) in Dubai.

Gwen looked stunning in a black, sequined dress while hitting the red carpet.

She later changed into a plaid suit paired with an embroidered jacket and fishnet stocking for a performance.

Before Gwen‘s performance, she even got to check out some of the local sights.

“Wow can’t believe I had such an incredible time here in Dubai thank you so much to Cleatus, the hotel’s amazing navigator – who set up some incredible local experiences today,” Gwen wrote on her Instagram.