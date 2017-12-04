Top Stories
Mon, 04 December 2017 at 2:43 pm

Hailey Baldwin Takes a Bath in Her Bikini in Sexy 'Wonderland' Cover!

Hailey Baldwin Takes a Bath in Her Bikini in Sexy 'Wonderland' Cover!

Hailey Baldwin looks so stunning while attending the 2017 Fashion Awards held at Royal Albert Hall on Monday (December 4) in London, England.

That same day, the 21-year-old model shared the cover of her new Wonderland magazine issue! Hailey is fronting the cover of the Winter 17/18 issue of the magazine wearing a bikini in a bathtub. She looks amazing!

Be sure to pre-order the magazine, which will become available on December 10.

FYI: Hailey is wearing Topshop at the Fashion Awards. She’s wearing a Fendi bikini and Bulgari jewels on the mag cover.

Credit: Christian Oita (photos)/Kamran Rajput (styling); Photos: Wenn
