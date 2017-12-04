'House of Cards' Final Season Drops Kevin Spacey, Will Have Eight Episodes

The sixth and final season of House of Cards is set to resume production in early 2018 and Kevin Spacey will no longer appear on the Netflix series.

The streaming services’ content chief Ted Sarandos announced the news on Monday morning (December 4) and added that the final season will contain eight episodes.

Robin Wright is set to take the lead on the last episodes of the show.

“We are excited to bring closure to fans,” he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Production was shut down on House of Cards last month after actor Anthony Rapp came forward with allegations of unwanted sexual advances from Spacey, when Rapp was just 14 and Spacey was 26. Since then, there have been many more claims of sexual assault and harassment made against the Oscar-winning actor.