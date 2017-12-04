Top Stories
Taylor Swift Is Remade for 'British Vogue's January 2018 Cover

Who Is Time's Person of the Year 2017? Magazine Reveals Top 10 Candidates

Julia Stiles Fires Back at Mom Shamers Over This Photo

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Mon, 04 December 2017 at 1:38 pm

Hugh Jackman Says 'Musicals Are Coming Back' Thanks to 'La La Land'!

Hugh Jackman Says 'Musicals Are Coming Back' Thanks to 'La La Land'!

Hugh Jackman believes that the success of La La Land is influencing a musicals comeback!

“Thankfully musicals are coming back. I’m thrilled that La La Land did so well, I think a lot of people saw La La Land who may not normally have seen it,” the 49-year-old actor expressed while speaking at the BAFTA: A Life In Pictures event hosted by film journalist Edith Bowman on Sunday (December 3) in London, England.

Hugh‘s very own musical The Greatest Showman is set to open over Christmas.

“When we first approached the studio about doing this [in 2009], there had not been an original movie musical in 23 years. It was considered just too risky,” Hugh added (via Deadline). “So anyway, it’s a great thrill to be in it.”


