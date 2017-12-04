Top Stories
Mon, 04 December 2017 at 3:19 pm

Irina Shayk Bares Legs for Days at Fashion Awards 2017

Irina Shayk Bares Legs for Days at Fashion Awards 2017

Irina Shayk looks incredible on the red carpet while attending the 2017 Fashion Awards on Monday night (December 4) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

The 31-year-old model and new mom showed off a lot of leg in her sexy dress. She sat with her dress’ designer, Donatella Versace, inside the event. See the Instagram photo she shared below, also featuring race car driver Lewis Hamilton.

Irina and her partner Bradley Cooper welcomed their first child back in April and rumors have been swirling that they’re already ready for baby number two!

FYI: Irina is wearing an Atelier Versace dress.

A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on

