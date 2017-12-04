James Van Der Beek, Haylie Duff & More Get Into The Holiday Spirit at Santa's Secret Workshop Benefit!

James Van Der Beek and Haylie Duff are all smiles while attending the 2017 Santa’s Secret Workshop benefiting LA Family Housing at Andaz on Saturday (December 2) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 40-year-old actor was joined by his wife Kimberly, along with their kids Emilia, 1, Annabel Leah, 3, Joshua, 5, and Olivia, 7, as well as Haylie‘s husband Matt Rosenberg and their son Ryan, 2.

Also in attendance were Lindsay Sloane, Johnathon Schaech and his wife Julie Solomon and their son Camden Quinn Schaech, and Tori Spelling, her husband Dean McDermott and their four kids – Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5 and Finn, 4.