Top Stories
Blake Lively Injured on 'The Rhythm Section' Set, Production Halted

Blake Lively Injured on 'The Rhythm Section' Set, Production Halted

Taylor Swift Is Remade for 'British Vogue's January 2018 Cover

Taylor Swift Is Remade for 'British Vogue's January 2018 Cover

Who Is Time's Person of the Year 2017? Magazine Reveals Top 10 Candidates

Who Is Time's Person of the Year 2017? Magazine Reveals Top 10 Candidates

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Mon, 04 December 2017 at 8:42 pm

Jennifer Lopez & Vanessa Hudgens Look Chic on 'Second Act' Set

Jennifer Lopez & Vanessa Hudgens Look Chic on 'Second Act' Set

Jennifer Lopez and Vanessa Hudgens showed off some chic styles while filming their new movie Second Act!

The 48-year-old Shades of Blue actress and the 28-year-old Spring Breakers star were spotted on set on Monday (December 4) in New York City.

For their first looks, Jennifer wore a black turtleneck, red coat, and beige checked pants, while Vanessa stayed warm in a navy blue dress and matching hat.

They were all smiles as they chatted and strolled.

The duo then filmed another scene in Central Park, during which Jennifer appeared to be presenting an item to an audience, including Vanessa.

For that scene, Jennifer wore a dark green dress and black coat, and Vanessa rocked a cream coat, black and white pinstripe pants, furry scarf, and tasseled purse.

Second Act, set to hit theaters in 2018, tells the story of a big box store worker who reinvents her life and her life-story and shows Madison Avenue what street smarts can do.

10+ pictures inside of Jennifer Lopez and Vanessa Hudgens on set…

Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lopez and vanessa hudgens look chic on second act set 01
jennifer lopez and vanessa hudgens look chic on second act set 02
jennifer lopez and vanessa hudgens look chic on second act set 03
jennifer lopez and vanessa hudgens look chic on second act set 04
jennifer lopez and vanessa hudgens look chic on second act set 05
jennifer lopez and vanessa hudgens look chic on second act set 06
jennifer lopez and vanessa hudgens look chic on second act set 07
jennifer lopez and vanessa hudgens look chic on second act set 08
jennifer lopez and vanessa hudgens look chic on second act set 09
jennifer lopez and vanessa hudgens look chic on second act set 10
jennifer lopez and vanessa hudgens look chic on second act set 11
jennifer lopez and vanessa hudgens look chic on second act set 12

Photos: Backgrid USA, INSTAR
Posted to: Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tyga's clothing store in LA was broken in to - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui performs with Halsey at Jingle Ball! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jason Momoa brought his kids to a Guns N' Roses concert - TooFab
  • Harry Styles reveals who his style icon is - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Madison Beer is opening up about her new EP - Just Jared Jr