Jennifer Lopez & Vanessa Hudgens Look Chic on 'Second Act' Set

Jennifer Lopez and Vanessa Hudgens showed off some chic styles while filming their new movie Second Act!

The 48-year-old Shades of Blue actress and the 28-year-old Spring Breakers star were spotted on set on Monday (December 4) in New York City.

For their first looks, Jennifer wore a black turtleneck, red coat, and beige checked pants, while Vanessa stayed warm in a navy blue dress and matching hat.

They were all smiles as they chatted and strolled.

The duo then filmed another scene in Central Park, during which Jennifer appeared to be presenting an item to an audience, including Vanessa.

For that scene, Jennifer wore a dark green dress and black coat, and Vanessa rocked a cream coat, black and white pinstripe pants, furry scarf, and tasseled purse.

Second Act, set to hit theaters in 2018, tells the story of a big box store worker who reinvents her life and her life-story and shows Madison Avenue what street smarts can do.

