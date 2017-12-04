Mon, 04 December 2017 at 4:16 pm
Jeremy Meeks Will Try to Settle Divorce with Wife Melissa
- It looks like Jeremy Meeks‘ divorce will finally be settled – TMZ
- Loving the friendship between these two stars – Just Jared Jr
- The mommy army is coming after Julia Stiles – DListed
- Jane Seymour says her son was “roofied” and groped by a Hollywood publicist – TooFab
- Here is everything you can stream this month – Towleroad
- Ruby Rose admits to going to couples therapy with her girlfriend – J-14
- Wizards of Waverly Place actor David Henrie launched his organic functional energy beverage “M1″ over the weekend at Nobu Malibu with some of the best molecular mixologists who made infused cocktails. Friends like Gregg Sulkin stopped by to show support!
