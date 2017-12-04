Top Stories
Blake Lively Injured on 'The Rhythm Section' Set, Production Halted

Blake Lively Injured on 'The Rhythm Section' Set, Production Halted

Taylor Swift Is Remade for 'British Vogue's January 2018 Cover

Taylor Swift Is Remade for 'British Vogue's January 2018 Cover

Who Is Time's Person of the Year 2017? Magazine Reveals Top 10 Candidates

Who Is Time's Person of the Year 2017? Magazine Reveals Top 10 Candidates

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Mon, 04 December 2017 at 4:16 pm

Jeremy Meeks Will Try to Settle Divorce with Wife Melissa

Jeremy Meeks Will Try to Settle Divorce with Wife Melissa
  • It looks like Jeremy Meeks‘ divorce will finally be settled – TMZ
  • Loving the friendship between these two stars – Just Jared Jr
  • The mommy army is coming after Julia StilesDListed
  • Jane Seymour says her son was “roofied” and groped by a Hollywood publicist – TooFab
  • Here is everything you can stream this month – Towleroad
  • Ruby Rose admits to going to couples therapy with her girlfriend – J-14
  • Wizards of Waverly Place actor David Henrie launched his organic functional energy beverage “M1″ over the weekend at Nobu Malibu with some of the best molecular mixologists who made infused cocktails. Friends like Gregg Sulkin stopped by to show support!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jeremy Meeks, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tyga's clothing store in LA was broken in to - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui performs with Halsey at Jingle Ball! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jason Momoa brought his kids to a Guns N' Roses concert - TooFab
  • Harry Styles reveals who his style icon is - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Madison Beer is opening up about her new EP - Just Jared Jr