Jessica Chastain Stuns at 'Molly's Game' Madrid Premiere

Jessica Chastain looks gorgeous while stepping out on the red carpet at the Molly’s Game premiere on Monday (December 4) at Callao Cinema in Madrid, Spain.

The two-time Oscar-nominated actress is getting a lot of awards buzz for her work in the film and we’d love to see her get another Academy Award nomination!

Jessica has someone special keeping her company on her press tour in Europe – her mom! “Traveling through Europe with my Mama @mollysgamemovie press tour,” she captioned the below photo on Instagram.