Joel Kinnaman Bares His Hot Body in 'Altered Carbon' Teaser!

A teaser trailer for Joel Kinnaman‘s upcoming series Altered Carbon has been released and he is seen covering up with just a sheet to stay modest!

The 38-year-old actor stars in the new series based on the book of the same name, set in a future where the human mind can now be digitized and downloaded into a “cortical stack” and placed into new bodies, called sleeves.

Altered Carbon follows Envoy soldier Takeshi Kovacs (Kinnaman), who is brought back to life centuries later to investigate the attempted murder of Laurens Bancroft (James Purefoy), the wealthiest man on Earth. As the investigation progresses, Kovacs comes to learn that his past isn’t nearly as buried as he thought.

The series will debut on Netflix on February 2.



Altered Carbon | Date Announcement [HD] | Netflix