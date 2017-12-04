Top Stories
Who Is Time's Person of the Year 2017? Magazine Reveals Top 10 Candidates

Who Is Time's Person of the Year 2017? Magazine Reveals Top 10 Candidates

Julia Stiles Fires Back at Mom Shamers Over This Photo

Julia Stiles Fires Back at Mom Shamers Over This Photo

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Mon, 04 December 2017 at 12:34 pm

Julianne Hough & Nina Dobrev Have a Girls' Night Out at Jennifer Klein's Holiday Party!

Julianne Hough & Nina Dobrev Have a Girls' Night Out at Jennifer Klein's Holiday Party!

Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev head back to their car after attending producer Jennifer Klein‘s annual holiday party on Saturday night (December 2) in Brentwood, Calif.

The BFFs had a fun girls’ night out and left the party in a Cadillac SUV.

Julianne and Nina met up with a bunch of their celeb pals at the party, including Ben Barnes, Sebastian Stan, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Brittany Snow, and more.

Guests sipped on specialty cocktails and margaritas in mini Don Julio bottles. The drink of the night was the Don Julio Mistletoe Margarita! Other popular drinks included Chloe Wine, mini bottles of Freixenet Cava, Tyku Sake, and shots of Suja Juice mixed with Don Julio Blanco. Those who decided to stick to non-alcoholic beverages enjoyed coffee and hot chocolate from Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf and stayed hydrated thanks to Icelandic Glacial Water. On the way out, guests were gifted with six packs of Health-Ade Kombucha’s special holiday flavor.

Celebs snacked on See’s Candies all night long thanks to the special See’s buffet, which featured assorted chocolates, See’s Famous Lollipops, and more!

30+ pictures inside of Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev at the party…

Photos: BackGrid USA
